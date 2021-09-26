ASCOLTA L'ARTICOLO

Ieri pomeriggio sono stati trasmessi in diretta streaming sul sito della Monira Foundation di New York i video di “PaNingenesi” Performance di Land Art di Gandolfo Gabriele David a cura di Lori Adragna e “God is Burning”, Performance di Musica Elettronica di Mario Bajardi a cura di Gliriana Spano’. Il progetto + inserito nel contesto dello scambio di Residenze Artistiche fra Il Parco Archeologico di Selinunte, Museo Riso, MAC Gibellina e Fondazione Orestiadi.

Fortemente penalizzato nella sua programmazione dalla pandemia, il progetto riprende vita oggi e riesce finalmente a realizzarsi portando con sé un forte messaggio di rinascita e condivisione.

VIDEO “PaNingenesi”

VIDEO “God is Burning”

Featuring the work of Gandolfo Gabriele David and Mario Bajardi

“God is Burning” is a live performance by the artist Mario Bajardi, curated by Floriana Spanò for the Italian section. It starts from the concept of rebirth, a topical concept due to the lockdown period and Covid 19 pandemic. It was anticipated by the project ONE VOICE with the Fugaz Foundation, Monumental Callao (Peru), and Mana Contemporary in Jersey City.

The performance by the artist Mario Bajardi will unfold in the enchanting setting of the Archaeological Park of Selinunte, a majestic place hinting at an ancient time when divinity, the sacred, and the profane existed side by side.

The performance as well as “PaNIngenesi” a land art performance, will be streamed on the Monira Foundation Website on September 25th at 12 pm est.